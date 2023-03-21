Med City Marathon is Looking for Volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med City Marathon could use some packet pickup volunteers, course marshals, and water stop operators. Packet pickup volunteers make sure the runners have their gear, which includes their race shirts and bibs. Course marshals are out there to direct the runners and keep them on the course, and the water stop operators' work involves them passing out drinks and snacks to the runners. Evin Haukos, the race director, said the runners appreciate the support of the volunteers.
“They can’t do it, I don’t think, without volunteers out on the course and supporting them and the energy that that brings, so the more the merrier. I mean, we’re always open to having cheer squads and cheer teams and you name it and turns out to be a lot of fun for everybody," Haukos said.
The day of the big race is May 13th. A link to the Med City Marathon's website can be found here.