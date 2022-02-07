Med City leaders allow mask mandate to expire, but remind pandemic risks continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders met Monday night as questions loomed over whether Rochester's emergency mask mandate would be extended. Here's a wrap of the biggest decisions made at City Hall this evening.
No Renewal for Med City Mask Mandate
The future of the Med City's mask mandate was perhaps the biggest topic on the minds of City Hall watchers tonight. While there was no discussion on face coverings scheduled ahead of tonight's Rochester City Council meeting, the subject did come up, with city leaders acknowledging their local mask requirement will come to an end at midnight.
"I just wanted to put a last little chime in here at the very end of the mask mandate to say that quality masking is an effective tool for reducing the risk of transmission of this deadly pandemic," said Council Member Molly Dennis, encouraging Rochester residents to continue practicing pandemic precautions like masking and distancing. "You cast your vote for the world you want by your pocketbook, so support businesses that also support all safety measures."
Council Member Patrick Keane emphasizes even though the city's mask mandate is expiring, that does not mean the pandemic is over.
"I do worry, from the communications side, that it'll come across as an 'all clear,' and we do not want to signal an 'all clear.' So there is a little worry with that. I see at a national level there's starting to be a thaw, and I see our wastewater numbers, our leading indicator, are showing that we're on a good path. I hope we contributed to that somehow. I'll never know, but I'm glad we did what we did, and now I'm glad we're moving to the next phase," Keane said.
Ahead of the meeting, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton told KIMT after three weeks of required masking at indoor public settings, local case counts have dropped dramatically. However, with levels of community transmission remaining high, Mayor Norton agrees reminds it's unsafe to be maskless if you're unvaccinated or at high risk.
"We do still need to make sure the community understands that the spread is still high, and we don't want it to have a double spike. We want this to continue to drop." Mayor Norton continued, "voluntary masking, as we tried before, really should continue until we hit that rate that the CDC says the rate of spread is low. That is typically around 5%, and the last I checked we were between 10 and 11%."
Property Inspection, Penalty Changes Expected as part of Updated Housing Code
Tonight the council reviewed an expected update to Rochester's housing code, aligning it with international property maintenance standards.
Code changes are set to include a new incentive system, scoring properties based on violations found during inspections. Properties will be placed on a one, two, or three-year inspection cycle depending on their score, allowing more time between inspections for compliant homeowners.
Penalties will also increase for late registration certificates, missed appointments, and re-inspections, in addition to new fees being implemented for renting without a certificate and late compliance. Rochester's new housing code will further require every kitchen to contain at least two separate outlets near countertops in an effort to reduce electrical and fire hazards, though some exceptions will be allowed.
The code changes will come back to the city council for approval after tweaks are made by city staff, and won't be enforced until September.
Assessments for Homeowners Near Upcoming Reconstruction Project
Assessments are on the way for homeowners near an upcoming reconstruction project in Southeast Rochester.
The city will be updating a six-block stretch along 9th Street SE from 4th Avenue to Slatterly Park this spring, as crews work to connect a new RPU substation through the area. 45 adjacent property owners are expected to contribute around $146,000 to the project over the course of 10 years.
The $3.2 million undertaking will include replacement of roadways, curbs, gutters, concrete drive approaches, and water services identified as not meeting MDH standards.