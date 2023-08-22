Med City hosts open houses for zoning changes

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester held an open house on August 22nd to help answer questions that residents may have about the zoning changes.
Starting at 11 AM the City Community Development department was working to help answer questions and inform Rochester residents about what the zoning changes mean.
City of Rochester deputy director of community development Ryan Yetzer says, “We feel like this is a really important step in the process to allow folks to come and ask questions. Change is always scary. It's pretty common for there to be misunderstandings around what changing zoning really means and so we feel like this is a really important step to allow folks to get their questions answered.”
The next open house is Thursday August 24th from 6 PM until 8 PM at 125 Live. Questions and concerns about zoning changes can be sent to ecaples@rochestermn.gov