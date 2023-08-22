 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Med City hosts open houses for zoning changes

City of Rochester holds open houses to discuss upcoming zoning changes

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester held an open house on August 22nd to help answer questions that residents may have about the zoning changes.

Starting at 11 AM the City Community Development department was working to help answer questions and inform Rochester residents about what the zoning changes mean.

City of Rochester deputy director of community development Ryan Yetzer says, “We feel like this is a really important step in the process to allow folks to come and ask questions. Change is always scary. It's pretty common for there to be misunderstandings around what changing zoning really means and so we feel like this is a really important step to allow folks to get their questions answered.”

The next open house is Thursday August 24th from 6 PM until 8 PM at 125 Live. Questions and concerns about zoning changes can be sent to ecaples@rochestermn.gov

