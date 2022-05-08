 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with
gusts in excess of 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented
roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on east west roadways. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Med City flower shop stays busy for Mother's Day

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Flower sales were booming at one Rochester finest florist this Mother's Day.

Flowers by Jerry says this has been the shop's second busiest holiday since the start of the pandemic with a constant stream of customers stopping by since the middle of last week.

While Thursday and Friday were plenty packed  the florist says it saw lots of walk in customers yesterday.

On Sunday events and marketing manager Lydia Patton O'Connor is sending a shout out to the many mothers who have kept Flowers By Jerry in business over the years.

"The flower shop has been successful for decades just because of all the mother's who have kept the business running. My grandmother started the business. My mother really kept modernizing the business and then my sister whose now a mother will be taking over the business."

Flowers By Jerry says this year's top-selling Mother's Day products are hanging baskets and fresh floral arrangements.

Recommended for you