Med City flower shop stays busy for Mother's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Flower sales were booming at one Rochester finest florist this Mother's Day.
Flowers by Jerry says this has been the shop's second busiest holiday since the start of the pandemic with a constant stream of customers stopping by since the middle of last week.
While Thursday and Friday were plenty packed the florist says it saw lots of walk in customers yesterday.
On Sunday events and marketing manager Lydia Patton O'Connor is sending a shout out to the many mothers who have kept Flowers By Jerry in business over the years.
"The flower shop has been successful for decades just because of all the mother's who have kept the business running. My grandmother started the business. My mother really kept modernizing the business and then my sister whose now a mother will be taking over the business."
Flowers By Jerry says this year's top-selling Mother's Day products are hanging baskets and fresh floral arrangements.