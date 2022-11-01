Med City dentist holds 5th annual "Halloween Candy Buyback"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A dental office office in Rochester is hoping to support the troops by collecting candy. Family Dentist Tree's "Halloween Candy Buyback" encourages kids to sell their extra sweets and sign thank-you cards for soldiers. The office is paying a dollar per pound for the candy. They're looking to break last year's record of 758 pounds. The kid willing to give the most candy will get a prize. Doctor Jacob Peters said he looks forward to the buyback every year.
“It’s a opportunity to, you know, get the kids involved, too, and I think the parents enjoy it, too, as a way to kinda put this extra candy to a-a good cause, but for us it’s really fun seeing the kids come in. A lotta times they’ll be dressed up, which is fun to see," Peters said.
You can sell your extra treats the rest of this week starting at 7:30 a.m. every morning through Friday. Although the max payment is $20 per person, you can still give more than 20 pounds of candy.