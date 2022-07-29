Med City church welcomes new Diocese of Winona-Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is celebrating today.
The formal ceremony of its new bishop taking over drew crowds at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist this morning.
Families, religious leaders, and members of numerous organizations filled the sanctuary on Friday for Reverend Robert Barron's installation.
Seven hundred people came out for the formal ceremony. It's the church's way to welcome its shepherd. Barron is the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. He was appointed by Pope Francis.
Barron replaces Bishop John Quinn who was the Diocese of Winona-Rochester for 13 years. He comes from California where he was the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
"I want a diocese that worships God with enthusiasm, devotion, and deep love. But I want point to something deeper than just the form of worship because we live in a society where we all know that's largely forgotten how to worship God at all," explains Barron. "Perhaps I should state more clearly that's fallen into different forms of ideology."
KIMT News 3 spoke to some attendees affiliated with the church during the installation.
One attendee says they want to see someone filled with energy and love for Christ. Another churchgoer says they want more evangelization from Barron and to see him use the resources they have.
Bishop Barron's first service is Sunday. It will be held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.