Med City celebrates National Play Outside Day by ice skating at Soldiers Memorial Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday plenty of people in the Med City braced the cold by lacing up their skates at the Soldiers Memorial Field ice rink.
The first Saturday of every month is National Play Outside Day, created as a reminder for all of us to get out, enjoy the fresh air and take a break from screen time.
Grace, Desirae, and Serena are used to the Minnesota cold but they still wish it was a little bit warmer.
“I would want it to be maybe 10, 20 degrees higher. Not that the ice is mushy, but we can still ice skate and it's not weird - it's cold but it's not that cold,” says Desirae.
Taylor and Brynn are first time skaters and they tell KIMT News 3 they hope to learn to improve their skating skills.
“It’s super nice and smooth so it's easier - we're from Minnesota so not too cold but it's a little cold.”
They’re motto is “Have fun and be fun.”
Rochester Parks and Recreation encourages you to get out and skate. They offer free skate rentals every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm.