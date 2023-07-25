MEAT grants going to Byron Highs school and eight other Minnesota schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is putting its money where its MEAT is.
MEAT stands for Meat Education and Training Grant Program. MDA says $350,000 in one-time grants are going to nine schools to help pay for fund equipment purchases, facility renovation, curriculum development, faculty training, and more processing-related activities at new or established training programs for secondary students.
“Minnesota’s meat cutting and butchery training programs are vital to the future of our state’s processing industry,” says Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “The MDA is pleased to support these nine schools providing new pathways for students to receive more hands-on training experiences and learn about careers in this field.”
$21,175.47 is going to Byron High School in Olmsted County to build upon current programming by developing and adding a meat processing course with local processing partners.
Grants were also given to:
Ashby Public School
Bertha-Hewitt Schools
Lac qui Parle Valley High School
Morris Area High School
Nicollet Public School
ROCORI Public Schools
Sibley East Public Schools
West Central Area Schools