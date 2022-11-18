"Meals on Wheels" delivery drivers needed

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester is in need of some Meals on Wheels delivery drivers for next week. Here's how it would work. You'd show up at 11:15 a.m. at Shorewood Senior Campus. A couple coolers worth of food would be loaded into your car. A volunteer would also give you a clipboard with a route sheet to follow, and then you're on your way. Family Service Rochester Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist Jennell Loeffler said this is an important service to provide.
“They might not be able to get out, and, especially around the holiday season, you know, sometimes our volunteers are the only ones that they see that day, so it’s more than just a meal. It’s getting eyes and ears on them, making sure that they’re okay," Loeffler said.
The whole route would take around sixty to ninety minutes to complete. Once done, the coolers go back to Shorewood Senior Campus. If you're interested, you'll have to register ahead of time at Family Service Rochester's website.