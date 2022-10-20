MEA weekend for Minnesota students to draw thousands to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's MEA weekend for Minnesota students and it’s expected to bring some economic impact to bring to downtown Rochester.
Over Thursday and Friday, the Mayo Civic Center is preparing to host 3,500 6th through 12th grade students for the annual Minnesota Youth Convention.
It's an opportunity for students to connect with each other while enjoying some live entertainment among other activities.
Experience Rochester Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Bill Von Bank says MEA weekend generates more economic impact providing visitors the chance to get out and explore other aspects of the Med City.
“Whether they wanna do shopping, dining, make a weekend of it, so the hotel component is there as well - we encourage that,” he says.
There's plenty more events going on at the Mayo Civic Center including post modern juke box.
“Especially with such nice weather we have here hoping people will get out and explore. There's many great things to do, apple orchards in full bloom, History Center of Olmsted County has a fall fest,” adds Von Bank.
The Minnesota Youth Convention starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with same-day registration and Friday starting at 1 p.m.
For a list of events click here or download the ‘When In Rochester’ app.