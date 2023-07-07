Mazeppa Daze kicks off tonight

MAZEPPA, Minn.-We're well into summer, but the warm weather fun isn't slowing down. The Mazeppa Daze festival is set to kick off later tonight. The festival will kick it all off tonight with a parade that'll start at 7:00 p.m. It will begin near Lion's Park and will go for about a mile. After the parade, there will be a four-hour-long street dance. A volleyball tournament and a softball tournament are planned for Saturday. If you're feeling hungry after all of the fun on Saturday, there will be a barbecue dinner at Lion's Park starting at 4:00 p.m.
“Everybody winds up chipping in, helping out. It’s wonderful, wonderful community event. Even nonstaff members come in and help us out, too, so it’s amazing that this helps bring-it pulls Mazeppa together as a nice, nice community," Adam Hofschulte, one of the committee members of Mazeppa Daze, said.
Attendees will also be able to watch some fireworks go off at dusk, and even more will go off tomorrow night. Mazeppa Daze will also include a tractor pull and water fights on Sunday morning. Starting at noon on Sunday, there will be a classic car show at Lion's Park. For more info on the festival, click here.