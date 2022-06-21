Mayowood II project advances after Rochester City Council waives some fees

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At its meeting on Monday, the Rochester City Council waived some fees, $235,000 dollars, for Olmsted County's upcoming Mayowood II Apartments.
Mayowood II will be located at 1001 Mayowood Rd SW, which is situated next to Center City's Mayowood Apartments and will be a three story building that consists of 36 apartment units for low income seniors.
Olmsted County's Deputy Director of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Michele Merxbauer said residents who make $23,000 dollars or $30,000 dollars a year will be eligible for an apartment.
Merxbauer said residents will pay no more than 30% of their monthly income for a unit.
A county study from last year shows that low income seniors in the area are in dire need of housing, according to Merxbauer.
"There is a shortage of over 4,000 units for seniors throughout our community. So, our building of 36 units just really starts to touch on just the very tip of that mountain of need throughout our community," Merxbauer said.
Merxbauer said Mayowood II is not likely to have the same staffing issues as the Mayowood Apartments due to both location's unique services.
"Mayowood One is focusing more on individuals who have different levels of serious and persistence mental illness and Mayowood II is going to be focusing more on low income seniors. So, you have a difference in population and you have a difference in ownership," Merxbauer said.
Merxbauer said the Mayowood II Apartments' project cost is more than $11 million dollars and is slated to open in late 2023.