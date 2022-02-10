Mayo's mobile clinic sees increasing popularity as it marks 1,000th appointment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Mayo Clinic project delivering high-quality care to rural communities is marking a milestone.
Just a few months after getting its wheels spinning across Southern Minnesota, Mayo's mobile clinic has helped 1,000 people get healthier closer to their doorsteps.
The 39-foot vehicle is designed to bridge gaps in rural health, equipped with two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, and telehealth equipment connecting patients with leading specialists. The mobile clinic also offers year-round preventive screening and chronic disease management, keeping vulnerable patients comfortable rather than driving through dicey winter conditions.
"Those are 1,000 visits that those folks did not have to drive either to Rochester or a drive to some brick and mortar facility, and park their car, and spend gas," said Dr. Robert Albright, Mayo Clinic's regional vice president for Southeast Minnesota. "Oftentimes transportation is the issue, where they have to have a loved one take off work and drive them, or when they have to drive themselves, and we recognize that this winter, it's dark, gets light late, and dark early."
Dr. Albright shares the mobile clinic's popularity has surged as community members become more aware that it's around.
"I asked for the data back in August, and at that time we had about 143 encounters, and now we just blew through 1000. So that should tell you how quickly it's just rocketed. And in fact, you know, this is a tremendous team effort. I'd asked the team two weeks ago where we were at, and they were telling me we were somewhere around 850 visits. And so that means in two weeks, we've already had another 150."
The mobile clinic also offers a tremendous opportunity to engage smaller communities in Mayo's industry-leading research, Dr. Albright says, many that may not have been able to before.
"A lot of the distant communities from Rochester here haven't had an opportunity to participate, just because the site visits to come in and sign consent forms, meet with coordinators, do ongoing follow-ups." Dr. Albright continued, "so particularly our cancer researchers are really looking forward to starting to beef up the opportunity to do more research with this mobile clinic."
The doctor adds the sky's the limit when it comes to the mobile clinic's potential to reshape rural health care, and would love to see a fleet of them someday in the future.