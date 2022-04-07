Mayor's Spring Fit City Challenge to begin, Rochester community asked to participate

ROCHESTER, Minn. -You have a week to sign up before the city of Rochester's Mayor's Spring Fit Challenge begins.
Getting in shape by making healthy choices can start as easily as signing up online by clicking here.
The national initiative is part of Move with the Mayor which encourages community members to improve their health and make their neighborhoods more active and accessible.
It's founded by the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.
Mayor Kim Norton says as we emerge from the pandemic this year's challenge feels safer than ever.
She said, "I think one of the things we've learned during the pandemic is that our parks, walking and getting outside, and having a place where we felt safe out in that fresh air became more part of our lives in the past two years. So, my hope is, we'll have a little more freedom this year and we'll capitalize on what we've learned during the past two years in order to be more active."
The Spring Fit Challenge runs from April 15-May 31. However, if you miss the start of the sign-up period you can apply at any point throughout the challenge to participate.