Mayors of cities in Germany visit the Med City to discuss ways to address climate change

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday a delegation of German city mayors are in Rochester sharing success stories on their action to address climate change.
Rochester has been involved with a partnership with Germany for nearly 6 years, exchanging ideas and ways to run a cleaner city.
One step the Med City has made toward clean energy is changing all street lights in Rochester to KED lights.
The city is also moving toward district heating. Sen. Senjem is working to get through legislation.
Mayor of Saerbeck, Tobias Lehberg says in Germany, climate protection is a matter of daily lives.
“Make them understand that they can make a difference. Not say 'we will leave it to policy and politicians,' but everyone in their own daily lives can make a difference.”
“Caps from plastic you won't see any longer. or forks made of plastic you won't see in Germany. this is one way to reduce waste," he adds.
Lehberg suggests leaving your car at home and riding a bike for shorter trips.
The “Climate Smart Municipalities” initiative is part of 12 cities in both Germany and Minnesota.
RPU says Rochester will be using 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.