Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. not seeking reelection

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The City of Albert Lea's Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. announced this week that he will not be seeking reelection next year.
Rasmussen has been with the city for 18 years.
He tells KIMT he thought about the decision for several months but believed it was time for someone else to try their hand at being mayor.
Rasmussen said his biggest accomplishment as mayor has been the cleanup of downtown Albert Lea.
"I think the biggest accomplishment for us right now is the downtown area. We really reclaimed that area and seen it as a vibrant area of our community that people really want to come to," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen's last day as mayor is on Dec. 31.