Mayor of Forest City dies

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Mayor Byron “Barney” Ruiter has died.
The City of Forest City announced Ruiter’s death on Monday after he died at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. He was 72.
City Administrator Daisy Huffman issued the following statement on Ruiter’s death:
“Barney Ruiter, Forest City Mayor for 6 years and Street Department 43 years had an incredible impact on our City. As Mayor, he was a tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for people and local organizations. Since first being elected to Mayor in 2015, his passion for serving others and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to the Ruiter family and all those he touched throughout his remarkable life. We will never forget his contributions to making Forest City the best it can be.”