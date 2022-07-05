 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mayor of Canton resigns

  • 0
Canton Minnesota

CANTON, Minn. – The Mayor of Canton is resigning. 

Mayor Nicholas Prestby submitted a letter Tuesday to residents, the City Council, and city employees stating ““Due to recent health issues I am sadly informing you all that I am resigning as the mayor effective immediately today. It has been an honor to be able to serve the city for the last year and a half.” 

According to state law, the Canton City Council will pass a resolution at its next meeting officially accepting Mayor Prestby’s resignation.  The office will then be declared vacant the council will discuss the appointment process for an individual to execute the remainder of Mayor Prestby’s two-year term, which expires on December 31.  Until such an appointment is made, Acting Mayor Cindy Shanks will preside over the council. 

The City of Canton says it thanks Mayor Prestby for his service and wishes him well. 

Tags

Recommended for you