Mayor of Canton resigns

CANTON, Minn. – The Mayor of Canton is resigning.
Mayor Nicholas Prestby submitted a letter Tuesday to residents, the City Council, and city employees stating ““Due to recent health issues I am sadly informing you all that I am resigning as the mayor effective immediately today. It has been an honor to be able to serve the city for the last year and a half.”
According to state law, the Canton City Council will pass a resolution at its next meeting officially accepting Mayor Prestby’s resignation. The office will then be declared vacant the council will discuss the appointment process for an individual to execute the remainder of Mayor Prestby’s two-year term, which expires on December 31. Until such an appointment is made, Acting Mayor Cindy Shanks will preside over the council.
The City of Canton says it thanks Mayor Prestby for his service and wishes him well.