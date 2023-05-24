Mayor Norton vetoes proposal for open gym program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is vetoing a proposal passed by the city council to spend $50,000 on a pilot program to provide open gym time for kids in four undetermined public school gyms.
Mayor Norton doesn't outright reject the council's efforts to provide gym space for youths. However, her belief the council should take more time to research other options has led to her using her veto powers for just the third time as mayor.
One major sticking point is the use of reserve funds on the 30-week program when other venues, such as the Recreation Center, would be cheaper and fill more needs of expanded programming.
The mayor says she also asked the council to delay the vote on the proposal by two weeks so more community outreach could be done.
"I wanted to do more community engagement to find out what the need really is," she said. "Is it for open gym time or is it for basketball? Is it for children and adults with disabilities or is it for the general population and is it really needed in all four quadrants?"
Mayor Norton has also received comments from other programs that use gyms in the city who are worried this proposal would overshadow their own initiatives.
The proposal initially passed the council with a vote of five in favor, one against, and one absent.
With six of the seven council members backing the proposal, there is talk of overriding the veto at the June 5th meeting. The council would only need a five-vote majority to do so.
Mayor Norton says she hopes a compromise can be passed instead and would support the current proposal if further research showed it to be the best possible option.