Mayor Norton reflects on recent conference of mayors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton has returned following the US Conference of Mayors that concluded last weekend.
At the conference, city leaders from across the United States got together to discuss issues that are prevalent from coast to coast.
Talks surrounded topics like the ways mayors are addressing problems in a post-pandemic America, including how to approach affordable housing, homelessness, extremism, and "reactivating" these towns, as Mayor Norton shared.
"Those aren't things just unique to Rochester," Mayor Norton said. "They're happening all over the country. So, to be able to learn from our fellow leaders about what they're doing, some strategies that have worked, and to be able to share what we're doing, is really a wonderful opportunity," Norton said.
Norton also mentioned that the conference brought leaders attention to many of the federal funding programs and opportunities available that their cities can benefit from.
Other talks included addressing environmental concerns, clean energy, and shifting the paradigm for modern transport, including adding more electric buses to public transit systems, such as those we have already been seeing in Rochester.