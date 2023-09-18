 Skip to main content
Mayor Norton proclaims September 2023 as Elder Network Month

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayor Kim Norton has proclaimed September 2023 as Elder Network Month to commemorate the non-profits 35th anniversary.

According to Elder Network, in 2022 they served more than 2,000 individuals and had between 80 and 100 volunteers.

Elder Network executive director Kathy Scheid says, "Post-COVID, you know, we lost so many businesses and organizations and so for us to be here and doing well 35 years later is really a testament to hard work and perseverance."

She says that receiving the recognition from the city is huge for the small non-profit.

She says, "I want to get the recognition so the people who need caregivers and older adults who need the programs and services we have to offer get a chance to hear that we're available and they're not alone.”

She says that she hopes the recognition will find more volunteers and community members looking to support the non-profit.

If you’re interested in volunteering or need support head to the Elder Network website at https://www.elder-network.org/   or call (507) 285-5272.

