Mayor Norton discusses priorities for potential second term as she seeks re-election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After announcing she'll run to keep her seat at City Hall, Med City Mayor Kim Norton is sharing her plans for a possible second term.
Since becoming the first woman to serve as Rochester's mayor in 2018, Norton says the city has become more environmentally sustainable, diverse, and made strides to remain economically stable amid the pandemic. This year Rochester also won the prestigious Bloomberg Global Mayors Challenge, earning the city a $1 million grant for its work to increase economic mobility among BIPOC women.
Mayor Norton shares she would look to build upon progress made during her first term if re-elected, while taking up efforts that were forced by the wayside because of COVID-19.
"A lot has been accomplished these last few years, but of course, it's been in the middle of a pandemic, and I feel like I haven't had any semblance of a normal term of office," Mayor Norton told KIMT. "I'm very pleased to see that we're coming out of the pandemic and that the economy is bouncing back, and people are getting back to work, so that's all positive, but there certainly are other things that I'd hope to work on, that I want to do in a normal environment, and I'm hoping the next four years will bring that."
While environmental resiliency, equity, and workforce issues have been at the forefront of her time in office, Norton says interactions with community members on the city's efforts have often needed to take place virtually. The mayor looks forward to engaging residents face-to-face as pandemic conditions subside, adding the next few years will present an opportunity to implement many of the programs that have been developed under her leadership.
"We received the million dollar grant, we also received $750,000 on top of that from our federal partners, and so for the next three years, we're going to get to implement the programs that we have developed to try to bring diversity and equity to our workplaces, particularly into that construction and built environment field." Norton continued, "the same with sustainability and resiliency. We had a 60 member group who met virtually throughout the pandemic to build a plan for the city, but now it's time to engage the community."
"It's been very difficult when everyone's been at home, working from home, to really see our downtown be vibrant as much as we'd like, and our neighborhoods to be vibrant. People have been out walking in the good weather, that's great, but we really hope to see more neighborhood and business growth, and excitement here in the coming years."
Asked to make the case for why she is uniquely positioned to lead the Med City going forward, Mayor Norton responded, "I certainly have the experience of leadership by trial by fire here during the pandemic, as well as a lot of history in this community, whether it be, years ago on the school board, or in the legislature. I know the community well, I really enjoy those partnerships and listening to the community. I hope we can do a lot more of that here now that the pandemic is done."
Rochester resident Brad Trahan and local business owner Britt Noser will be running against Norton in this November's mayoral election.