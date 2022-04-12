Mayor Norton discusses priorities for potential second term as she seeks re-election

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Worth County in north central Iowa... Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clear Lake, or 10 miles east of Garner, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Mason City Municipal Airport around 930 PM CDT. Mason City around 935 PM CDT. Manly around 940 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 181 and 218. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Iowa. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH