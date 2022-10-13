Mayor Kim Norton supports bid for Minnesota World Expo 2027

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton expressed her support of Tim Walz's proposal Wednesday in a bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota.
During a time where Minnesota is in the spotlight, the proposal could not be brought forth at a better time.
Mayo Clinic Health System, founded in Rochester, has been ranked as the top health care provider in the United States for the seventh consecutive year, according to the US News and World Report.
Not only does the influence of Mayo Clinic hold strong in the state and communities beyond Minnesota, but Mayor Kim Norton's progressive views and representation of the city of Rochester has gone a long way as well.
Mayor Norton shared some of the reasons for her support of the bid, including the initiative to host an event focused on healthy people and a healthy planet.
"We would be seen across the world for the great state that we are, and also for what we offer in health care," Mayor Norton said. "That was what drew me initially."
Mayor Norton feels that highlighting the community of Rochester and Minnesota for the immense progress and hard work performed here in health care will go a long way in determining which country will win the bid.
With an official vote set for next year, Minnesota faces Argentina, Thailand, Spain, and Serbia for the location of the World Expo.