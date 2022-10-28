Mayor Kim Norton reflects on policies ahead of the general election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is gearing up for re-election as we are less than two weeks away from the mayoral race.
This morning, Mayor Norton shared about policies that she is passionate about and the issues she wants to address the most if re-elected.
Much of what she aims to achieve is forward-focused. She is an avid proponent for access and equity in all city services, increasing affordable housing options, and ensuring economic stability among local businesses.
She also feels that environmental sustainability will be a large focus, including attention to the impact that critical infrastructure like buildings and transportation have on this.
"Buildings and transportation are the two areas that we can make the biggest impact on the environment," Norton said. "We're focusing on those, and certainly electric buses," Norton said.
Rochester has already introduced two electric buses to its public transit system to get a kickstart in this effort to make the city more progressive during a time when climate change is taking a serious toll on the planet.
"I do hope that we'll continue to move in that direction and continue to make this world a better place, and leave it in good shape for the next generation."
KIMT News 3 has also reached out Britt Noser to discuss his policy platform and concerns about issues in Rochester next week as he prepares for the upcoming election.