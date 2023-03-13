Mayo study finds 'Deaths of Despair' contribute to 17% rise in Minnesota's death rate during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to a 17% increase in the Minnesota death rate.
Mayo Clinic says the study analyzed Minnesota death certificate data available through the Rochester Epidemiology Project for 89,910 deaths in 2018–2019 and 52,030 deaths in 2020 to examine the effects of the pandemic on deaths across the state. This study represents the first analysis of complete population-level data in Minnesota on COVID-19, analyzing all-cause and cause-specific mortality in 2020.
Lead researcher Dr. Rozalina McCoy says COVID-19 caused or contributed to almost 10% of all Minnesota deaths in 2020. Social isolation was a major cause of these deaths, especially among older people in rural areas. Researchers say they also identified a 68% increase in assault by firearms, a 49% increase in accidental poisonings, a 48% increase in malnutrition and a 25% increase in liver disease.
"We were expecting to see heart disease, cancer, stroke, all those things where people delay care, and we didn't see any of that," says Dr. McCoy.
The research team says they plan to continue to assess the pandemic's long-term effect on Minnesota death rates and identify practical solutions to mitigate the effects. They also call for continued monitoring of excess mortality over time. The Mayo Clinic Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery provided methodologic expertise throughout the study. The Mayo Clinic Department of Emergency Medicine supported the research.