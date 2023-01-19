Mayo High School wins female diversity award in computer science

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo High School is being recognized for expanding female access to AP computer science courses.
The school is one of 209 in the country to earn the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award.
“This news affirms what I already know, which is that Mayo High School is a great school with fantastic teachers, students, and families,” says Mayo High School Principal Troy Prigge. “This is also fantastic news for our AP Computer Science program. Mr. Dirks, our sole computer science teacher, is a lifelong learner himself and is always thinking outside the box to provide a better experience for our students.”
“I'm thrilled that Mayo High School is being recognized for our efforts to help young women enter into, and thrive, in computer science,” says Eric Dirks, Mayo High School’s computer science teacher. “This award is a reflection of excellence in the Math and Science departments here at Mayo that actively work to remove barriers for girls to excel in all STEM fields.”