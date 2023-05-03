Mayo High School students raise over $45,000 for domestic violence victims

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo High School students raise over $45,000 through the Give-One-For-All (GOFA) campaign for the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and Women's Shelter and Support Center.
GOFA is a long-standing tradition where the student body works together to collect money through multiple fundraising events.
The school's student government decided to work with the two organizations to support the homeless and victims of domestic violence.
"I think underfunded programs, underrepresented programs need to be highlighted within our community and within our world, and these places truly need the money and the help so we always choose them because they are the people we know who need it the most," said Student Body President, Sofia Haakenson.
The students say GOFA is a huge part of the school's culture. The student government and clubs put on several fundraising events like talent shows, powder puff volleyball games, and Christmas caroling.
"This year it was definitely a different time with still coming back from COVID and with the economy. It's still so cool to see people putting in every drop of money that they get," said Haakenson.
Over thirty businesses helped participate in the GOFA campaign.