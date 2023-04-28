Mayo High School students donate to Women's Shelter and Support Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $17,000 donation has been made to the Women’s Shelter and Support Center (WSSC) from Mayo High School’s Give-One-For-All (GOFA) campaign.
“We are incredibly grateful for all of these students and their hard work to assure survivors of domestic violence have supportive services,” says WSSC Executive Director Artyce Thomas. “Their efforts make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."
The Mayo High School Student Council coordinates the Give-One-For-All campaign to raise funds to help people in need in our community.
The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has been providing services to domestic violence victims in southeastern Minnesota for more than 40 years, serving close to 3,000 victims a year. It operates a shelter in Rochester and additional community outreach offices in Dodge and Fillmore counties.