Mayo High School student receives grant money to create a new STEM program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo High School Junior, Isha Kapoor, was selected to join the 2023-2024 Cohort for the Women's Foundation of Minnesota (WFMN), earning a $2,500 grant.
The high schooler has been competing in science fairs since middle school and is wanting to utilize the grant money to create a STEM mentorship program. Isha is aiming to recruit upcoming high school freshmen and Mayo Clinic researchers to mentor middle schoolers in building science fair projects. Science fair participation has been declining and Isha is hoping the program will spark the interests of young students to dive more into science fairs and other STEM related groups.
"It's honestly really exciting because this is something that I wish was in our district for so long. I've constantly been on the lookout for science fair related clubs and also the science mentorship within the school itself," said Kapoor.
Participating in science fairs has allowed Isha to grow as an intellectual thinker, connect with world-class researchers, and make friends who are also interested in STEM.
"I think all of these amazing opportunities and culmination of all of these is what makes me believe that science fair participation is so important and getting involved at a younger age can potentially peak this interest that will stay with these students for a lifetime," said Kapoor.