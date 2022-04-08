Mayo High School Junior takes home first place for STEM project on cancer research

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester high schooler takes home the top prize in a Regional STEM Competition beating out 71 students from three states.
Christine Song is a Junior at Mayo High School. She receives recognition for her approach to treating breast cancer.
She says her motivation to study the topic started in 6th grade, when her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Through research she found there was a correlation between the disease and type 2 diabetes.
She focused her project on one specific diabetes related gene, finding its function in hormonal positive cell growth.
Song says, “The side effects that come with treatments are very severe, and I had to watch my mom go through all the side effects as well, so it made me want to really be able to think of a way to perhaps find a treatment with less side effects.”
“So what I did was I combined lower dosages of current treatments for hormonal positive specific patients and combined it with a diabetic medication and found that these two combinations had a greater effect in decreasing breast cancer cell growth compared to each individual treatment by itself," she explains.
Song shares that she lost her mom to breast cancer last year and hopes this project can help other scientists expand their research and eventually find a cure.
This is Song’s fifth year doing a project on a cure for breast cancer. She says she plans to continue it next year - focusing on triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form of the disease.