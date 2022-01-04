Mayo Clinic's Vaccinologist says a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot could be likely

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayo Clinic's Infectious Disease Expert and Vaccinologist Dr. Gregory Poland held a virtual COVID-19 session on Tuesday.
Poland addressed current vaccination rates and COVID numbers nationally.
"We have well over a million cases of Omicron a day. That is an underestimate related to the relative lack of easy to access testing that occurs. So, those are the ones we know about and you need to know that has been doubling every day or two or three and the term for that is exponentiality," Poland said.
Regarding the future of vaccinations, Poland suggested that recent findings in Israel suggest that a fourth shot will be needed for effective protection.
"I think we are going to come around to the idea that a primary series is three doses and the fourth dose is a booster," Poland said.
As of today, Olmsted County has 641 cases and 76 new hospitalizations.