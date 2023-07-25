Mayo Clinic's expansion plan set to transform Rochester's healthcare and economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic presented its expansion plan to Rochester City Council Monday night for the first time ever called "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester".
The project includes building on Mayo Clinic's downtown location of adding new clinical buildings. The facilities are expected to come with state-of-the-art technology and physical spaces tp keep up with the evolving demand of patients. The plan also includes adding more ancillary buildings for more parking and room for storage and utilities.
Rochester City Council appears to be supportive of the hospital's initial plans, but they are concerned about construction harming downtown businesses and parking. Mayo Clinic says they have been working with community partners such as the Downtown Rochester Alliance and Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association.
Mayor Norton says community feedback is essential to making the project a reality.
"What's going to be so key is not just getting input from the community, that will be necessary, but more understanding the why and what Mayo Clinic is doing," said Norton.
To address the why, Mayo Clinic says it will be hosting information sessions for the public in the future. Mayo Clinic will be meeting with the city council again in early October to further discuss the expansion. If the plan is approved by the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees this year, construction could start as soon as 2024.