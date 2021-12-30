Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 vaccination deadline looms closer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The deadline is approaching for an unknown amount of Mayo Clinic employees; the medical giant is forcing them to either get vaccinated or get out.
Mayo Clinic began notifying employees back i October they could lose their jobs if they opt not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
KIMT News 3 did reach out the the health giant but nobody was available for comment.
Albert Lea Rep. Peggy Bennett and 37 other state lawmakers are asking Mayo Clinic to end the mandate for employees. So for their please have gone unnoticed.
Speaking with Bennett she tells KIMT she's not anti-vaccine she simply free choice and doesn't understand the reasoning behind behind Mayo Clinic's move.
She explained, "This is not a sterilizing vaccine like the measles, the mumps, the polio vaccine. It doesn't kill the virus. It allows the virus to live in the vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated and pass it on so that's why it doesn't make sense to me. I am not anti-vaccine, I understand that this vaccination has helped some people not get as sick. I think that's wonderful and it's a good choice for some people to make but people need that choice."
Bennett says she's also concerned about losing hospital employees at at time where many facilities are overwhelmed.