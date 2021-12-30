You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area
New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,
more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and
potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season
moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across
northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 vaccination deadline looms closer

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 vaccination deadline looms closer

Vaccine Deadline Looms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The deadline is approaching for an unknown amount of Mayo Clinic employees; the medical giant is forcing them to either get vaccinated or get out.

Mayo Clinic began notifying employees back i October they could lose their jobs if they opt not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

KIMT News 3 did reach out the the health giant but nobody was available for comment.

Albert Lea Rep. Peggy Bennett and 37 other state lawmakers are asking Mayo Clinic to end the mandate for employees. So for their please have gone unnoticed.

Speaking with Bennett she tells KIMT she's not anti-vaccine she simply free choice and doesn't understand the reasoning behind behind Mayo Clinic's move.

She explained, "This is not a sterilizing vaccine like the measles, the mumps, the polio vaccine. It doesn't kill the virus. It allows the virus to live in the vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated and pass it on so that's why it doesn't make sense to me. I am not anti-vaccine, I understand that this vaccination has helped some people not get as sick. I think that's wonderful and it's a good choice for some people to make but people need that choice."

Bennett says she's also concerned about losing hospital employees at at time where many facilities are overwhelmed.

Recommended for you