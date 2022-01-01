Mayo Clinic welcomes Rochester's first born baby of 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One family started the new year off with a slightly unexpected surprise, a new addition to their family.
Ethan and Haley Heinzen gave birth to their new born baby girl Elizabeth Heinzen January 1st, 2022 at 3:41 am., making her Mayo Clinic’s first born in the new year.
Father Ethan Heinzen says he was surprised when his wife started having contractions around midnight.
“I was surprised to find my wife getting out of bed at midnight with contractions. I just assumed they would go away, only 10-15 minutes later when she didn’t come back to bed did I wake up and realize ‘Oh man, this might be happening,’” he explains.
Elizabeth is going to be a baby sister to their two year old daughter.
“Our two-year-old is really excited to be an older sister and is very disappointed that she can't come to the hospital right now. We hadn't put much thought into the fact that our baby would be born on New Year’s Day,” says Heinzen.
The Heinzens tell KIMT News 3 they got many congratulations from staff and hopes the new year brings lots of snuggles for their family.