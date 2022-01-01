You have permission to edit this article.
...Winter Storm Gradually Ending This Evening Then Dangerous Cold
Overnight...

.A band of moderate to locally heavy snow is ongoing over much of
central and southern Iowa from near Tama and through the Des
Moines metro and towards Greenfield and southward. The snow will
gradually diminish from northwest to southeast into the early
evening hours. Dangerous travel will persist due to the
combination of poor travel conditions along with dangerous cold.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Mayo Clinic welcomes Rochester's first born baby of 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One family started the new year off with a  slightly unexpected surprise, a new addition to their family. 

Ethan and Haley Heinzen gave birth to their new born baby girl Elizabeth Heinzen January 1st, 2022 at 3:41 am., making her Mayo Clinic’s first born in the new year. 

Father Ethan Heinzen says he was surprised when his wife started having contractions around midnight. 

“I was surprised to find  my wife getting out of bed at midnight with contractions. I just assumed they would go away, only 10-15 minutes later when she didn’t come back to bed did I wake up and realize ‘Oh man, this might be happening,’” he explains. 

Elizabeth is going to be a baby sister to their two year old daughter. 

“Our two-year-old is really excited to be an older sister and is very disappointed that she can't come to the hospital right now.  We hadn't put much thought into the fact that our baby would be born on New Year’s Day,” says Heinzen. 

The Heinzens tell KIMT News 3 they got many congratulations from staff and hopes the new year brings lots of snuggles for their family. 

 

