Mayo Clinic turning 2nd Street Inn & Suites into bus turnaround

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is planning to tear down the 2nd Street Inn & Suites next month.
It plans to turn the lot into a turnaround and pass-through for employee shuttle buses.
According to a statement from Mayo Clinic, Shuttle buses will no longer need to travel through the Kutzky Park neighborhood on West Center Street.
Shuttle buses will use the pass-through route until the planned link bus rapid transit line is up and running.
Employees will then use the link to travel from the clinic's west parking lot to Saint Marys Hospital.
Residents of the Kutzky Park neighborhood have been asking Mayo to move the shuttle bus routes for five years. They've said the noise and grime caused by the shuttles have impacted their health and peace of mind.
With the announcement from Mayo, they're glad their voices were heard.
"We and all the other people who live on West Center can open there windows at night now pretty soon, in a month and enjoy the neighborhood in the evening without buses running through," said Stephanie Podulke.
Podulke is a Kutzky Park resident who has helped lead the charge against the shuttle bus route. Her husband, Jim Frost, has also been vocal with his concerns.
"If you look at the space I have here, this is our little sanctuary every day," he said. "For the past five years, it's only been our sanctuary when the buses are gone."
The demolition of the inn is set to take place in mid-September. A neighborhood information meeting for the plans will be scheduled for around the same time.
Mayo Clinic hopes to complete the turnaround by the end of the year.
The full statement from Mayo Clinic's Director of Community Engagement Randy Schubring can be found below:
"Mayo Clinic plans to demolish the 2nd Street motel buildings and convert the lot into a turnaround and pass-through for employee shuttle buses that transport employees from the West Parking Lot to Saint Marys Hospital.
"When completed by year-end, Mayo’s employee shuttle buses will no longer need to travel along West Center Street in the Kutzky neighborhood. This location will also be used as a small temporary parking lot.
"The shuttle buses will use the pass-through route until the planned LINK bus rapid transit line along Second Street is operational. At that time, Mayo Clinic employees will use the LINK to travel from the West Parking Lot to the Saint Marys Campus.
"The Twins Motel has been owned by Mayo Clinic since 1998, and it was managed by an external hospitality company until last October when it closed due to reduced demand and sufficient alternative cost-competitive hotels in Rochester.
"The motel buildings are currently undergoing asbestos abatement, with demolition expected to begin in mid-September.
"A city-mandated Neighborhood Information Meeting will be scheduled for mid-September to present the plans to the neighborhood."