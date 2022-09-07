Mayo Clinic to end routine COVID tests before surgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, patients will no longer have to have routine COVID-19 tests before surgeries and other procedures at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations.
Mayo Clinic says “This change is possible now because of the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccinations, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate seen in presurgical and pre-procedural COVID-19 testing.”
Patients will continue to be screened for COVID symptoms before surgery. Mayo Clinic says it continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to prevent serious illness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only six counties in Minnesota currently have high levels of COVID-19 transmission. They are Freeborn, Brown, Lincoln, Big Stone, Traverse, and Roseau. Olmsted and all other Minnesota counties are either at medium or low levels of COVID-19 transmission. The CDC says 78.4% of Olmsted County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.