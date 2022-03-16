Mayo Clinic study shows oral drug could delay or alleviate diseases, aging

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Turning back the clock and slowing aging is something many of us would happily sign up for and now new research from Mayo Clinic shows diseases and negative aspects of aging could be targeted by a new drug.
The drug is in the clinical trial stage but early research indicates it could delay, prevent or alleviate aging or diseases according to Mayo Clinic researchers.
That includes Alzheimer's Diseases, kidney disease and diabetes.
Dr. James Kirkland, a Mayo Clinic internist and senior author of the study said, "These are not just diseases of the elderly, aging occurs throughout life, and if there are ways that we could safely target these processes we might be able to help a lot of conditions."
Dr. Kirkland says the study shows the removal of a senescent cells which contribute to multiple diseases and negative aspects of aging significantly boosts the production of a protective protein called a-klotho.
Doctors says the protein is important in maintaining good health but we lose it with age.
However, the new oral medication, known as senolytic drugs, which is being tested in mice and human studies could increase a-klotho.
Dr. Kirkland added, "We're doing clinical trials at the moment. There are many conditions we're doing these trials in including everything from childhood cancer survivors, to people who are frail, to people who have Alzheimer's Disease, to people with diabetes and obesity to people with kidney disease, even space travel."
Mayo Clinic says senolytics aren't ready for patients quite yet with Dr. Kirkland saying it will be at least two or three years before clinical trials yield definitive results.
The trials are a collaborative effort between hospitals like John Hopkins, Harvard, St. Judes and many others in the U.S. as well as Europe.