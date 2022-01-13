Mayo Clinic study says e-cigarette users more likely to experience COVID symptoms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new Mayo Clinic study finds people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to experience symptoms if they get infected with COVID-19.
The research published in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health states people who vape and test positive for COVID-19 symptoms have a higher frequency of experiencing symptoms such as headaches, muscle aches and pain, chest pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of the sense of smell or taste. The study also finds that people who vape and also smoke tobacco, and who test positive for COVID-19, complained of labored breathing and had more frequent emergency department visits than those who did not vape.
"The study was designed to compare the frequency of common COVID-19 symptoms, such as loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle aches and chest tightness in COVID patients who vaped, compared with those who were not vapers," says David McFadden, M.D., a Mayo Clinic internist and the study's first author. "We interviewed more than 280 COVID-positive vapers and compared them with 1,445 COVID-positive people of the same age and gender, and who don't vape. All of these common COVID symptoms were reported more frequently among people who vape."
Other studies have not found a connection between using e-cigarettes and testing positive for COVID-19.
"There are a lot of studies that have shown that e-cigarette use may be associated with inflammation in the lungs and also may cause severe lung injury in certain users, causing a condition called e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury," says Robert Vassallo, M.D., a Mayo Clinic pulmonologist and critical care specialist, and co-author of the study. "Our research was not designed to test whether e-cigarette use increases the risk of acquiring COVID infection, but it clearly indicates that symptom burden in patients with COVID-19 who vape is greater than in those who do not vape."
The study was supported in part by Mayo Clinic's Department of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, and by a Center for Clinical and Translational Science award from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.
"During a pandemic with a highly transmissible respiratory pathogen like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), it is highly advisable to reduce or stop vaping and e-cigarette use, and minimize the potential for increased symptoms and lung injury," says Dr. Vassallo.
Study participants were at least 18 and tested positive for COVID-19 at testing sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 28. Data were then gathered on age; gender; ethnicity; race; COVID-19 symptoms; emergency department visits and hospitalizations; and lifestyle history, such as vaping and smoking.