Mayo Clinic says updated five-year plan with 'reimagine' downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it has updated its most recent five-year plan to “reflect potential plans and building projects that are being proposed in the next several years."
Potential projects in this updated five-year plan include two new medical buildings, patient/visitor parking ramps, and ancillary facilities all designed to enhance the patient experience and treat the needs of more patients in need of expertise in serious and complex disease. The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees has already approved a list of projects that began this summer. Final approval of the project and the investment from the Board could come before the end of 2023.
“As the needs of our patients and care teams change, Mayo Clinic must evolve to remain a Category-of-One healthcare destination,” says Amy W. Williams, M.D., Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic. “Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester (the name of the expansion plan) will introduce state-of-the-art, flexible physical spaces to our reimagined downtown campus, allowing the full integration of digital technology and enabling us to continually adapt to the changing needs of our patients and care teams.”
Mayo Clinic says it will continue to meet with neighborhood and downtown stakeholders to share potential plans and discuss their impact on Rochester’s future, then present the five-year plan to the Rochester City Council for approval in October.