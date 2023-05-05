Mayo Clinic says health reform proposed in Minnesota Legislature could hurt future investment

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has a problem with some health care legislation being considered by the Minnesota Legislature.
Following reports of the Mayo Clinic threatening to redirect investment to other states if the bills are passed, State Senator Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) issued the following statement:
“This blindside ultimatum is very disappointing. Backroom threats like these are part of why many Americans feel disempowered by politics and believe that it serves corporate interests over the will of the people. My colleagues and I at the legislature have been working throughout this session to find ways to improve health outcomes for Minnesotans, support the needs of our healthcare workforce, and to ensure that families have access to high-quality care. We have been working with all stakeholders - patients, providers, healthcare workers, and hospitals - towards solutions, and that work continues.
“That includes Mayo Clinic. State policymakers have been working with Mayo throughout the 2023 legislative session to craft policy that addresses the conditions and issues facing our healthcare workforce, and those conversations continue as we finalize our budget. Mayo has had ample opportunity to bring their concerns to the authors of this legislation, and significant changes have been made to accommodate them.
“Mayo is a key partner in delivering healthcare to Minnesota, which is why the state and taxpayers have provided hundreds of millions of dollars through Destination Medical Center (DMC) and other investments to support Mayo. However, we will not and cannot allow private entities to have veto power over legislation that will help protect the health and wellbeing of Minnesotans and their ability to access affordable care. I urge Mayo to continue to work in collaboration with policymakers and not against them in that goal.”
Amy Williams, M.D., Chair of Midwest Clinical Practice at Mayo Clinic, has this to say about the dispute:
“At the heart of this is legislation we believe will negatively impact access to care and our ability to transform health care to support our staff and meet the evolving needs of our patients. Like any responsible organization, we must evaluate the legislative and regulatory environment in the places we operate. Mayo has been working to address these concerns for months and is committed to transparently sharing the impacts of these policy decisions. We will continue working with leaders on a bill that is in the best interests of patients, the State and Mayo Clinic.”