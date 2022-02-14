Mayo Clinic: Quicker COVID booster shots for people with compromised immune systems

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People with compromised immune systems are going to be able to get a COVID booster shot quicker at Mayo Clinic.
The health care provider says it is shortening the time between shots starting Tuesday in response to interim recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidelines for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been updated to include a booster, or fourth, dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people at a minimum of 3 months after completing an mRNA vaccination series. This interval has been shortened from the previously recommended 5 months.
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Mayo Clinic says an additional dose is recommended at least 28 days after the first dose and now a booster, or third, dose is recommended at least two months after the second or additional dose. Additional and booster doses must be mRNA vaccines and not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Mayo Clinic says there is also no longer a need to delay vaccination for 90 days after receiving monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
These recommendations apply to immunosuppressed or immunocompromised individuals who have medical conditions that compromise the immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV, or patients who require treatment with medications that suppress the immune systems, such as chemotherapy. Immunosuppression lowers the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.