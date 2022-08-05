Mayo Clinic provides briefing preparing children and parents for another school year

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It won't be long before students will be hitting the books again. On Friday, Mayo Clinic held a briefing to prepare students and parents for a successful school year. During Friday's discussion, Mayo Clinic had some good advice for parents when it comes to protecting their children's health when they head back to school.
On the health front, the doctors from Mayo recommend getting your kids up to date on their vaccinations, to make sure your kids are in tip-top form for learning, and making sure they have all the school supplies they need. They also recommend brushing up on some of those school subjects they forgot over the summer.
Kids may also be fearful of heading back to class with Covid and now Monkeypox on everyone's minds.
"It depends on the age of the child and kind of their understanding of what is going on. I think you approach the conversations differently depending on the developmental stage of the children," says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse.
A new school year means the return of fall sports. Many parents might be concerned about concussions. Dr David Soma shares how you can prevent them.
"I think there's a couple of things. First I think prevention strategies are really important. Number one we know that helmets don't entirely protect against concussions you can still get one," says Dr. Soma. "But it's really important kids wear proper fitting helmets and equipment because that generally protects them to a degree against many injuries including some head injuries."
Dr. Soma adds if anyone shows symptoms of a concussion- they seek attention from an athletic trainer, school nurse, or physician.