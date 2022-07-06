Mayo Clinic pledges to cut some greenhouse gas emissions by 50%

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it is committed to cutting certain greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and reducing energy use by 20% within 10 years.
Mayo recently joined the Better Climate Challenge, an initiative launched by the Department of Energy that encourages organizations to set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Commitment to the Better Climate Challenge marks a pivotal moment in Mayo Clinic's sustainability journey. Meeting this target will be challenging. However, with teamwork and investment, I am confident Mayo Clinic will achieve the goal," says John Dillon, M.D., chair of the Mayo Clinic Green Committee.
Mayo Clinic says it will focus its reduction efforts on energy, transportation, and other emissions, such as from anesthetic gases and refrigerants.
"This commitment represents a critical step in Mayo Clinic's effort to create a healthier environment," says Dr. Dillon.
In 2011, Mayo set a goal to reduce energy consumption in Rochester by 20% by 2020. Mayo Clinic says it reached that goal in 2017, almost three years ahead of schedule, resulting in $26 million in cumulative energy savings.