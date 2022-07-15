Mayo Clinic Patient rings bell 40 years after successful cancer treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 40 years ago, Joel Everts, Of Green Bay Wisconsin sacrificed a leg to save his life after being diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer known as osteosarcoma.
But he never had the chance to “ring the bell” completing his cancer treatment, until Friday.
His passion for sports was an early indicator something wasn't right - playing sports like basketball and soccer at 9 years old - he developed a limp and pain.
When doctors discovered he had bone cancer, his leg was amputated.
Shortly after X-rays revealed more cancer had spread to Joel's lungs, and surgeons removed the tumors.
Faith, perseverance, and humor is what Everts says got him through his cancer journey.
Now he's gone 20 years now without a prosthetic limb.
“It’s really become second skin. I mean I can literally not have to use the hands at all to walk back and forth - it's almost become second muscle second skin,” he explains.
The bell ringing wasn't a tradition in the 90s, so Evert's retired Mayo doctor recently reached out to ask if he wanted to do a ceremonial bell ringing to mark 40 years of being cancer free.
“I’m very grateful it's a very surreal day for me to think that i would be back here forty years later. It's pretty awesome,” Everts adds.
Doctors say the survival rate for that procedure at that time was 20 percent, now it's 85 percent for the same disease to be cured.