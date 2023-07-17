Mayo Clinic partners with LifeSource to establish new donor care unit

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic and LifeSource are partnering up to establish a new donor care unit at St. Marys Hospital.
The new donor care unit comes with the increased need for organ transplants in the US. This unit is designed to help facilitate a faster and more efficient organ retrieval process.
Director of Mayo Clinics transplant center Dr. Julie Heimbach says, “The donor care unit I think is really going to provide an important support not only for our close in community but really for the whole region providing hopefully more access to transplant for people who need organs and better support for donor families.”
Part of the hospitals organ donation process is to honor the donors with an “honor walk” and flag raising.