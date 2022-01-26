Mayo Clinic outlines potential Rochester projects over the next five years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're learning more about Mayo Clinic's development plans in the Med City over the next half-decade.
During a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon, the healthcare giant outlined its updated five-year building plan for properties within the special districts it's been granted by the City of Rochester.
The plan includes a long list of potential projects, including vertical and horizontal expansion of key facilities like the Gonda and Generose buildings, as well as a major expansion of its clinical laboratory, research, and education space downtown. Mayo is also considering additional subway and skyway connections, along with a number of new buildings and parking facilities.
While there's plenty that could happen according to the plan, Tim Siegfried of Mayo Clinic's facilities group makes it clear not all projects on the list will come to fruition.
"Some of those projects are just very conceptual at this point, some are more fully baked in terms of, you know, they've gone through the planning process. Some will happen, some won't," Siegfried said.
It's worth noting Mayo has been considering some of these projects for decades, underscoring the plan's intention to share what may happen, rather than what will happen. The Rochester City Council will review the updated five-year plan next month.