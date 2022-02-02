Mayo Clinic: Omicron cases expected to be on the decline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic says the next few months are looking "rosy" as herd immunity combined with vaccinated and boosted individuals is lowering case counts in the near future.
Director of data science Curtis Storlie says we've already peaked locally in terms of the omicron variant. As of last week 40,000 cases were reported but Storlie says since those were actually backlogged we are, in fact, seeing far fewer COVID cases in real time.
Storlie says omicron has been highly transmissible so after a significant increase in infections now many individuals have herd immunity.
He says we will, of course, still see cases but we should be on the decline into this spring.
This last surge left hospitals stressed and short on staff but things are now improving.
He says there's an overall sense of optimism but it will still be several weeks until things fully settle.
He explained, "I think everyone is kind of getting this sense of optimism that we've turned a corner on this surge. There's still going to be thousands of infections and hospitalizations on the way back down but we've turned the corner and we'll have a pretty good lower level spring."
We can all help prevent another surge. Storlie says it's vital everyone gets vaccinated and boosted.
He added, "Get vaccinated, get boosted and if a heavy majority takes boosting seriously there's not doubt in my mind that we can make this the last substantial COVID surge and push it into end-demic status."
There are rumblings of another variant, BA.2 circulating in other countries however Mao Clinic says it' snot expected to cause another surge in the US.
Storlie says it's likely the variant after that is one we'll have to be concerned about.