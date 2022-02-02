 Skip to main content
...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Mayo Clinic: Omicron cases expected to be on the decline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic says the next few months are looking "rosy" as herd immunity combined with vaccinated and boosted individuals is lowering case counts in the near future.

Director of data science Curtis Storlie says we've already peaked locally in terms of the omicron variant. As of last week 40,000 cases were reported but Storlie says since those were actually backlogged we are, in fact, seeing far fewer COVID cases in real time.

Storlie says omicron has been highly transmissible so after a significant increase in infections now many individuals have herd immunity.

He says we will, of course, still see cases but we should be on the decline into this spring.

This last surge left hospitals stressed and short on staff but things are now improving.

He says there's an overall sense of optimism but it will still be several weeks until things fully settle.

He explained, "I think everyone is kind of getting this sense of optimism that we've turned a corner on this surge. There's still going to be thousands of infections and hospitalizations on the way back down but we've turned the corner and we'll have a pretty good lower level spring."

We can all help prevent another surge. Storlie says it's vital everyone gets vaccinated and boosted.

He added, "Get vaccinated, get boosted and if a heavy majority takes boosting seriously there's not doubt in my  mind that we can make this the last substantial COVID surge and push it into end-demic status."

There are rumblings of another variant, BA.2 circulating in other countries however Mao Clinic says it' snot expected to cause another surge in the US.

Storlie says it's likely the variant after that is one we'll have to be concerned about.

