Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County support approval of OTC nonprescription Narcan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Macy Clinic are speaking out as U.S. health advisors are recommending the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, should be made available for over-the-counter use without a prescription. It's in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.
A panel of FDA experts voted unanimously in favor of the proposal submitted by a Baltimore-area company called Emergent Bio-Solutions. It's a move Capt. Tim Parkin approves.
He said, "We'd like to try to save and protect any lives that we can and if there's a product out there that can save and protect even one person's life we'd like to think that's a beneficial product to have."
The FDA did discuss whether untrained users could administer the nasal spray safely in emergency situations and if it's better to get a prescription from a physician so they can provide additional addiction resources, but Parkin says anytime a life-saving measure can be put into the hands of the community it's a positive step forward.
He added, "While we'd like to see everybody get the treatment that's right to them and any level of help we'd support anybody that can have better access to Narcan or Naloxone."
Mayo Clinic in Rochester agrees saying it's not just pharmacies who should be responsible for carry Narcan, but vending machines and convenience stores to enhance access and make sure a many individuals know how and when to administer it, as possible.
Dr. Holly Geyer said, "We're not alive if we don't breathe. So, the way the Naloxone works is if someone is having an experience with an overdose, meaning they're not breathing well, they're incoherent, they're more and more drowsy, you can deliver this agent, typically intramuscularly or through a nasal spray."
Addiction specialist Dr. Holly Geyer does say since the average dose resuscitates a patient for only a short period of time, typically minutes, it's important to remember to still call for help right away.
She added, "It will almost instantly revive them. Now what we're seeing are trends with these illicit drugs on the market requiring multiple doses of fentanyl to keep someone alive so it's imperative every one of these be treated like a medical emergency, call 911."
A final decision is expected to come at the end of March. If approved Narcan would be the first opioid treatment to make the regulatory switch to a nonprescription drug.