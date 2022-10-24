Mayo Clinic needs O- blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With a week to go until Halloween, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is trying to scare up for O- donors.
Anyone 16 or older with O- blood is asked to schedule an appointment at either Mayo donation site, first floor of the Hilton Building or the main floor of the Joseph Building, both on 2nd Street SW. Mayo Clinic says when you donate blood, you help save the lives of up to 3 people.
To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program 507-284-4475.
To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, please visit https://connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/.