Mayo Clinic needs O- blood donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another urgent appeal for O- blood donations has gone out from the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center.
The center says it has seen up to a 25% increase in daily blood usage by patients in the last week of July. Anyone 16 or older is encouraged to donate.
Donation sites are the Mayo Clinic Hilton Building, First Floor, 210 2nd St. SW and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Joseph Building, Main Floor, Room M-86, 1216 Second St. SW.
Anyone with O- blood is asked to call 507-284-4475 to schedule a donation appointment. If you do not know your blood type, set up an appointment to donate and Mayo Clinic we will tell you your blood type on your second donation appointment.
To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, please visit https://connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/.